Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,009 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

