Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in KLA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $705.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $730.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.39.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

