Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSW opened at $169.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $136.84 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

