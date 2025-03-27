Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

