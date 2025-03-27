Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.01 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

