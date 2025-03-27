Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 117,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 73,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 403,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,424,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,251,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.20 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

