Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $15.56

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Talos Energy Stock Performance
Talos Energy stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.79. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
