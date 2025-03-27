Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $15.56

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 119.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.79. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

