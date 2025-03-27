Analyzing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and IceCure Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IceCure Medical $3.67 million 17.24 -$14.65 million ($0.29) -3.93

Analyst Recommendations

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paradigm Medical Industries and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50

IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A IceCure Medical -376.85% -124.44% -87.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

