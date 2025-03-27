Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 22,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 32,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 13.32% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

