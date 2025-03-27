Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 584.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Appili Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Appili Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 110,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
