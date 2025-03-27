Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 100.0% increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

APTD opened at GBX 250 ($3.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £138.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.27. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aptitude Software Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptitude Software Group will post 18.018018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

