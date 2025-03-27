Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 495,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 173,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
