Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 17th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $21,132.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 1,557,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,729. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.