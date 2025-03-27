Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 18.9% – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02). 17,696,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 712% from the average session volume of 2,178,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £27.36 million, a PE ratio of 52,592.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

