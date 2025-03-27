Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21,714.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

