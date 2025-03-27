Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 290.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.32% of CBRE Group worth $531,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after acquiring an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.