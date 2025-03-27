Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $250.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.99 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

