Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 19211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Stock Down 12.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

