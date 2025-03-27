ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $735.00 and last traded at $728.03. Approximately 251,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,693,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $727.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.96. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.