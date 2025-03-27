Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.18. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 144.05%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Houghton acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,983.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

