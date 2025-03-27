AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $167.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $295.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

