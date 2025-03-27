AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.2% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

