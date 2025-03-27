AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 2,082,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,991,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after buying an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,523,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

