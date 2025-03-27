Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as high as C$5.56. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 2,099,323 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.09.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 105,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

