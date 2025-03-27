AZEK’s (AZEK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.96 on Monday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AZEK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

