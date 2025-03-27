B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.