Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This is a positive change from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

