Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 1,210.4% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, an increase of 1,210.4% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNIY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bankinter

Bankinter Stock Up 0.0 %

BKNIY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.