Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 1,210.4% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, an increase of 1,210.4% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNIY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Bankinter Stock Up 0.0 %
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
