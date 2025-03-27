Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Posts Earnings Results

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.99, Zacks reports. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 94.29%. Beachbody updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE BODI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 13,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

