Bellway (LON:BWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Bellway Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bellway stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,386 ($30.72). 1,632,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,016. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,156 ($27.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,384 ($43.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,408.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,626.80.

Bellway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 95 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bellway to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.25).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

