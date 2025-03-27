Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BNTC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of BNTC opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.92. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

