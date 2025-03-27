Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.00 ($25.81) and last traded at €24.20 ($26.02). Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.30 ($26.13).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.41.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.