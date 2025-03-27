Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZQIY remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Further Reading

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

