Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZQIY remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
