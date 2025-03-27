BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. 9,071,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,084,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,119 shares of company stock valued at $629,502. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.