BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 72.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,124.77%.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 585,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,705. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

