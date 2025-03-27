BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 72.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,124.77%.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 585,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,705. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About BIO-key International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.