BIT Capital GmbH Sells 87,608 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BIT Capital GmbH cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 87,608 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

