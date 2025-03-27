BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BKV Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKV opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54. BKV has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BKV

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BKV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,728,000.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

