Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.24% of Stryker worth $335,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $367.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.29. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

