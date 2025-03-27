Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BA. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $178.42 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average is $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

