Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 807,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,240,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $602.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.69.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.