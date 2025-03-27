Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $686-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.16 million. Braze also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 1.7 %

BRZE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,757. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Get Braze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $45.00 price target on Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,150.40. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,463.68. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.