Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.