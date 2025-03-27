Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $25.29

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,877,150.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,070,483 shares of company stock worth $17,837,670. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $17.57 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $866.64 million, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.66.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

