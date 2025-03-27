Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $40.22

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.
SMPL opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.53.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
