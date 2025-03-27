BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1508 per share on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 1.5% increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BRP to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
BRP Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 285,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,165. BRP has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOOO
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.