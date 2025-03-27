Build Bond Innovation ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Build Bond Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
About Build Bond Innovation ETF
