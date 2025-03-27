Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.7 %

BZLFY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 27,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

