BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04, Zacks reports. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.49 billion.

BYD Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $102.10. 734,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.20.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

