BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04, Zacks reports. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.49 billion.
BYD Price Performance
OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $102.10. 734,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.20.
About BYD
