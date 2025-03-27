Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 77,327 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

