Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $5.27 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CRH by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

